News
IT employee costs touch a multi-year high
SummaryA Mint analysis found that in the first quarter of the financial year, wage costs as a share of revenue increased for all three companies to a record high in the last at least five years.
Mumbai/New Delhi: High employee expenses have prompted information technology (IT) companies to defer onboarding and promotions to initiate strict cost control measures. A weak deal pipeline and poor visibility for the next couple of quarters has compelled Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Wipro to set minimal hiring targets.
