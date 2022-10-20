IT company Persistent Systems on Thursday said that it is targeting to double its revenue to $2 billion in the next four year. The company has achieved its $1 billion in annualised revenue by posting a 40% rise in the topline to $255 million during the July-September 2022 quarter.

"We will aim to be a USD 2 billion revenue company in four years," Persistent Systems chief executive officer (CEO) Sandeep Kalra told news agency PTI. In the September quarter, the IT company delivered a salary hike to all its employees and added 838 employees on a net basis.

For the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal year, it posted a 36% rise in net profit at ₹220 crore while its revenue in rupee terms rose 51.6% to ₹2,048 crore.

The company reported an expansion in the operating profit margin to 18% during the reporting quarter against 16.6% in the year-ago period and 17.7% in the preceding June quarter. It reported a total contract value of $367 million in the quarter.

"We are proud to announce another quarter of strong performance as we surpassed $1 billion in annualized revenue run rate — delivering 5.8% sequential and 40.2% year-over-year growth. We are also pleased to share that Persistent is included in three indices of the National Stock Exchange in India — the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and the Nifty Midcap Liquid 15," said Kalra in the earnings presentation.

Its chief financial officer Sunil Sapre said the demand for services continued to be robust, the pipeline is also strong and the company will target sustaining the momentum.

Pune-based Persistent Systems provides digital engineering and data and artificial intelligence products to the software, banking, financial services and healthcare sectors.

Coforge, L&T Infotech (LTI) and Persistent Systems (PSYS) hiked salaries in double-digits in FY22, the highest in the past four years, according to report by brokerage and research firm Elara Capital in August 2022. The report showed that median wage rise in FY22 was 2.4x five-year average wage increase for midcap Indian IT companies as acute supply-side strain necessitated roll-out of substantial salary hikes.

(With inputs from PTI)