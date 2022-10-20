Pune-based IT company gives salary hike as it aims to double revenue in 4 years1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 12:00 PM IST
IT company Persistent Systems on Thursday said that it is targeting to double its revenue to $2 billion in the next four year. The company has achieved its $1 billion in annualised revenue by posting a 40% rise in the topline to $255 million during the July-September 2022 quarter.