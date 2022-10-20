Pune-based IT company gives salary hike as it aims to double revenue in 4 years

"We are proud to announce another quarter of strong performance as we surpassed $1 billion in annualized revenue run rate — delivering 5.8% sequential and 40.2% year-over-year growth. We are also pleased to share that Persistent is included in three indices of the National Stock Exchange in India — the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and the Nifty Midcap Liquid 15," said Kalra in the earnings presentation.