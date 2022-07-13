I-T carries out raids on Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical group. Read here

The Income Tax Department has confirmed that on 6 July, they conducted a search and seizure operation a major Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical group. Reports had emerged on the same date that IT-raids were conducted on the premises of Micro Labs Ltd, the manufacturers of Dolo-650 tablet that was widely used by Covid-19 patients during the last over two years, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}