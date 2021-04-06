OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IT cos likely to see robust growth in Q4

Software services firms in India are expected to sustain strong growth momentum in quarterly earnings in the three months ended 31 March amid large deal ramp-ups and continued spend on digital programmes.

Analysts at top brokerages expect tier-I information technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro Ltd to post 1.3-3.2% organic growth in revenue in constant currency on a sequential basis in the fiscal fourth quarter.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

“Aided by inorganic contribution and cross-currency tailwinds, reported revenue growth should be around 2-5% sequentially in dollar terms," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Infosys and HCL Technologies are expected to forecast strong FY22 revenue growth guidance of 12-14% and 10-12% respectively. Kotak Institutional Equities said the revenue guidance should not be a “high hurdle" against the backdrop of strong deal wins and ramp up of the $3-billion Daimler deal, in case of Infosys.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and IT services companies were among the biggest beneficiaries of this shift. Cybersecurity, cloud, artificial intelligence/machine learning, internet of things, and 5G roll-out rank among the top priorities for technology investments.

Digital services are expected to clock a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% to reach $900 billion by FY25, said analysts. The top four Indian IT firms are expected to witness strong revenue acceleration driven by higher demand and pay-off from investments in new-age technologies and talent base, Reliance Securities said.

According to the brokerage firm, the key differentiators for digital solutions are “transformation DNA, industry-specific solutions, automation capabilities, and availability of digital talent. Digital component is likely to become the core component (67%) of IT services budget in FY25."

Meanwhile, earnings before interest and taxes or Ebit margins will vary based on the wage revision cycles of each company. “Infosys, Wipro, L&T Infotech, and Mindtree have announced wage revisions and will accordingly report EBIT margin decline of 115-180 basis points quarter-on-quarter. TCS has already absorbed wage revision in the previous quarter and will accordingly report Ebit margin increase…All companies will end up with 20-570 basis points higher Ebit margin on a year-on-year comparison," Kotak said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker handles a COVID-19 test at the Costa Salguero convention center, in Buenos Aires, on April 5, 2021. - The convention center became a COVID testing center for people after returning from vacation. Argentina, with a population of 45.4 million, has almost 2.4 million cases of covid-19, with more than 56,000 deaths. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)Premium Premium

Over 80 cases of UK coronavirus strain confirmed in Russia

1 min read . 07:21 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra ModiPremium Premium

PM Modi lauds completion of Arch closure of Chenab Bridge

2 min read . 07:21 AM IST
New Delhi blames cuts by the Saudis and other oil producers for driving up crude pricesPremium Premium

India further reduces its dependence on Saudi oil as tensions escalate

2 min read . 07:20 AM IST
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter on Monday said that on-site registration for health care workers and front line workers will now only be done at government coronavirus vaccination centresPremium Premium

On-site registrations for healthcare workers only at govt vaccination centres. 5 facts

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST

Investors would closely track issues such as revenue guidance, deal wins including total contract value and deal pipeline, margin performance, trends in large deals, pricing in digital, performance and outlook on key verticals, and capital allocation for inorganic growth, HDFC Securities said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout