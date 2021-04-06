IT cos likely to see robust growth in Q4

Meanwhile, earnings before interest and taxes or Ebit margins will vary based on the wage revision cycles of each company. “Infosys, Wipro, L&T Infotech, and Mindtree have announced wage revisions and will accordingly report EBIT margin decline of 115-180 basis points quarter-on-quarter. TCS has already absorbed wage revision in the previous quarter and will accordingly report Ebit margin increase…All companies will end up with 20-570 basis points higher Ebit margin on a year-on-year comparison," Kotak said.