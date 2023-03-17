It could have been another India-Pakistan war; why did Centre dismiss 3 Air Force officers?2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Three Air Force officers, found guilty in a Court of Inquiry, were dismissed after a probe.
India's supersonic missile BrahMos was fired and landed in Pakistan on March 9, 2022, leading to the dismissal of three Air Force officers who were found guilty in a Court of Inquiry. One of the officers challenged the decision and the Central government presented its stance in the Delhi High Court.
