I-T department, 5 top banks’ customers targeted by a phishing scam: Report

CyberPeace Foundation recommends that people must avoid opening such messages sent via social platforms. They should always think before clicking on such links or downloading any attachment from unauthorized sources. One of the ways to verify legitimacy is to look at the URL bar and see if the website uses HTTPS. Additionally, it is good to open banking, any financial services website directly by typing in the URL into the address bar on your laptop or through the legitimate mobile app downloaded from the play store.