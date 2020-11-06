IT department conducts searches in Kerala, West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has conducted searches in Kerala and West Bengal on Thursday leading to seizure of unaccounted cash and jewellery and documents showing bogus transactions, the department said on Friday.

In Kerala, the department searched the group firms of an evangelist based in Thiruvalla that run schools, colleges and places of worship. The focus of the search was the functioning of the various trusts operated by the group, which enjoy tax exemption. The department has been tightening the disclosure rules relating to trusts in the last few years to ensure that their funds are used for the stated purposes. This group also runs a medical college and a hospital in Kerala, said the department’s statement.

The operation covered 66 premises located in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Punjab and Telangana. The searches were carried out based on tip off that the group received foreign donations ostensibly for helping the poor and for evangelical purposes, but was siphoning off such tax-exempted funds to engage in unaccounted cash transactions for personal and other expenses in real estate transactions, said the statement.

The group operates about 30 trusts most of which exist only on paper and have been found to be used for routing unaccounted funds, the statement said. Unexplained cash of about ₹6 crore has been found during the search, including ₹3.85 crore in a place of worship in Delhi.

The department also searched on Thursday a prominent coal trader in West Bengal having premises in Raniganj, Asansol, Purulia and Kolkata. The searches were based on intelligence gathered about use of unaccounted cash, the department said in a separate statement. It also seized documents showing bogus investments of around ₹150 crore and unaccounted cash and bullion of around Rs. 7.3 crore, the statement said.

