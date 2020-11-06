IT department conducts searches in Kerala, West Bengal

In Kerala, the department searched the group firms of an evangelist based in Thiruvalla that run schools, colleges and places of worship. The focus of the search was the functioning of the various trusts operated by the group, which enjoy tax exemption. The department has been tightening the disclosure rules relating to trusts in the last few years to ensure that their funds are used for the stated purposes. This group also runs a medical college and a hospital in Kerala, said the department’s statement.