OPEN APP
Home >News >India >I-T department conducts surveys at Flipkart, Swiggy headquarters: Report
A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the survey being conducted by the I-T department and said that the company is ensuring full compliance. (Photo: Mint)
A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the survey being conducted by the I-T department and said that the company is ensuring full compliance. (Photo: Mint)

I-T department conducts surveys at Flipkart, Swiggy headquarters: Report

2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 07:01 PM IST Shailesh Yadav , ANI

The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey at Instakart (a group company of Flipkart) and food ordering and delivery company Swiggy in Bengaluru in connection with an alleged bogus input tax credit connected to an external vendor, the report said

BENGALURU : The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey at Instakart (a group company of Flipkart) and food ordering and delivery company Swiggy in Bengaluru in connection with an alleged bogus input tax credit (ITC) connected to an external vendor, sources informed on Thursday.

According to sources, the survey was conducted on the input provided by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) who is currently running a nationwide drive against GST evaders to minimise the misuse of the system. DGGI has found GST invasion and referred the case to income tax to check the income tax evasion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

CBIC introduces liberalised Authorised Economic Operator package for MSMEs

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Vistara

Vistara to start direct Delhi-Frankfurt flights from 18 Feb, bookings open now

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
A health worker checks the body temperature of arriving passengers as they are mandated to undergo Covid-19 coronavirus screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai

Centre asks 4 states to keep a ‘strict vigil’ to curb recent spike in Covid cases

3 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana completes Urban Local Bodies reform; can borrow 2,508 cr extra

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the survey being conducted by the I-T department and said that the company is ensuring full compliance.

"The officials from the Income Tax Department have contacted us. We are providing them with all the required information and are extending our full co-operation. We believe we are in full compliance with all applicable tax and legal requirements," the Flipkart spokesperson said.

"Flipkart employs more than two lakh people. It helps bring three lakh Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and over six lakh, artisans/weavers, to market using technology," he added.

Last week in an interview to ANI, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had said that to minimise the misuse of the system, the government has kept a check on those persons who were claiming excess Input Tax Credit (ITC).

"We have centralised the data from different agencies and analysing it through artificial intelligence. We got to know that there are a number of people who are showing income of a few lakhs in their income tax returns but in GST they are showing turnovers in crores," Pandey had said.

"We are also getting information that some unscrupulous persons are importing items worth crores of rupees but they are not reflected in their GST or income tax returns. Now, we are acting on these tax evaders on specific data-based information with a targeted approach," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout