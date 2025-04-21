More digital nudges weighed as taxman pushes compliance
Summary
- Experts say tech and artificial intelligence driven-‘nudging’ is a key element of the tax department’s new toolkit.
New Delhi: Armed with a heavy dose of technology, the income tax department is planning to step up its ‘nudging’—non-intrusive engagement with individuals and businesses—for tax compliance, while also gearing up its systems and field office to respond more effectively to taxpayer grievances, two persons informed about the development said.