IT Department detects alleged tax breaches in Bengaluru

The department carried out search operations last Wednesday on the group that is engaged in production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The group has presence in over 50 countries, the department said.
The Income Tax department said on Wednesday it has detected unallowable expenses of around ₹1,000 crores allegedly claimed by a Bengaluru based pharmaceutical company that has given freebies to medical professionals for sales promotion. The department carried out search operations last Wednesday on the group that is engaged in production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
The group has presence in over 50 countries, the department said. The search covered around 36 premises spread across nine states, the department said.
It said that during the search, substantial evidence, in the form of documents and digital data, has been found. The initial gleaning of the evidence showed that the group has been allegedly debiting in its books of account unallowable expenses on account of distribution of freebies to the medical professionals under the head “sales and promotion," the department statement said.
These freebies allegedly included travel expenses, perquisites and gifts etc. to doctors and medical professionals for promoting the group’s products under the heads “promotion and propaganda", “seminars and symposiums" and “medical advisories."
The department alleged that the group has adopted unethical practices to promote its products. “The quantum of such freebies detected is estimated to be around Rs. 1000 crore," the statement said.
The statement also alleged that the group is found to have claimed artificially inflated deduction under special provisions in respect of certain incomes, by resorting to suppression of expenses and over-appropriation of revenue to the unit eligible for such deduction.
Various other means of tax evasion, including inadequate allocation of research and development expenses to eligible units and inflated claim of weighted deduction of research and development expenses have also been detected, the department alleged. The quantum of tax allegedly sought to be evaded through such means is estimated at over Rs. 300 crore, it said.
Instances alleged of violation of provisions of tax deduction at source under section 194C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 have also been detected. the department said. Some unaccounted cash and gold and diamond jewellery were also been seized by the department.
