NEW DELHI : The income tax department has held widespread searches since last Thursday in the case of three contractors based out of Bengaluru and has detected undisclosed income of about ₹750 crore, an official release said on Tuesday.

The contractors are engaged in the execution of irrigation and highway projects. The searches covered 47 premises spread across four states, said the statement.

Out of the undisclosed income detected of about ₹750 crore, aggregate amount of ₹487 crore has been admitted by the respective group entities as their undisclosed income, the statement said.

During the search action, it was found that these three groups were involved in suppression of their income by resorting to bogus purchases, inflation of labour expenses and booking of bogus sub-contract expenses.

Investigation showed that one of the groups has booked bogus sub-contract expenses in the name of about 40 individuals of no means and unconnected to the construction business. Upon enquiry, these individuals have admitted to the said manipulation.

One of the groups admitted to having indulged in inflation of labour expenses amounting to ₹382 crore. Another group has been found to have taken accommodation entries, from non-existing paper companies, to the extent of ₹105 crore, which stands admitted by this group.

Various incriminating evidences in the form of physical documents, digital evidences, etc. have been found and have been seized. During the search, unaccounted cash, unaccounted jewellery and silver articles were seized. Further investigations are in progress, the department said.

