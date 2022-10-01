IT department extends deadline for filing tax audit report till 7 October

IT department extends deadline for filing tax audit report till 7 October2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
The due date for filing tax audit reports for fiscal 2021-22 has been extended by 7 days.
The due date for filing tax audit reports for fiscal 2021-22 has been extended by 7 days, the Income Tax Department announced on Friday.
The last for filing tax audit reports has been extended to 7 October from the earlier 30 September.
"On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was 30th September 2022 to 07th October 2022," an official notification said.
In a tweet, Income Tax India wrote, “CBDT extends the due date for filing of various reports of audit for Assessment Year 2022-23 from 30th September, 2022 to 7th October, 2022 for certain categories of assessees. Circular No. 19/2022 dated 30.09.2022 issued"
Under the income tax act, those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant are required to file the tax audit report with the I-T department by September 30.
After the deadline, if anyone fails to get his account audited then a penalty would be imposed.
"According to section 271B, if any person who is required to comply with section 44AB fails to get his accounts audited in respect of any year or years as required under section 44AB or furnish such report as required under section 44AB, the Assessing Officer may impose a penalty," it said.
The penalty shall be lower of the following amounts:
(a) 0.5% of the total sales, turnover or gross receipts, as the case may be, in business, or of the gross receipts in profession, in such year or years.
(b) Rs. 1,50,000. However, according to section 271B, no penalty shall be imposed if reasonable cause for such failure is proved.
The report of the tax audit conducted by the chartered accountant is to be furnished in the prescribed form. The form prescribed for audit report in respect of audit conducted under section 44AB is Form No. 3CB and the prescribed particulars are to be reported in Form No. 3CD.
(With inputs from PTI)
