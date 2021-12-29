NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has given another opportunity to regularise tax returns for assessment year 2020-21 that ended in March 2021 which have not been authenticated electronically or by sending a signed physical copy yet.

Tax returns are to be authenticated within four months of filing but as a one-time exeption, assessees are allowed to authenticate returns for AY21 by electronic means including Aadhaar linked one time password or by sending the physical copy to the tax department’s centralised return processing facility in Bangalore by end of February 2022, showed an official order.

Authentication of the return filed online either electronically or by signature on a physical copy of the return form is a legal requirement as the tax payer declares the information given in the return as true.

One can authenticate a return filed online by Aadhaar based one-time password or by logging into the e-filing account through net banking. Electronic verification is also possible using bank account number, Demat account number or using a bank automated teller machine.

In law, the consequences of failing to verify the tax return within the time allowed is significant as such a tax return will not be considered valid. The tax department order said that the one time exception of giving another opportunity was meant to resolve the “grievances of the taxpayers associated with non-verification of income tax returns" and to regularize such returns.

This relaxation, however, does not apply in those cases, where during the intervening period, Income-tax department has already taken recourse to any other measure for ensuring filing of tax return by the taxpayer, showed the order.

It also said that the returns regularised under this facility will be processed by end of June 2022.

In the case of tax refund, while determining the interest, provision of section 244A (2) of the Act would apply, the department said. This section says that if refund is delayed for reasons attributable to the assessee or the tax deductor at source whether wholly or in part, the period of the delay so attributable to him shall be excluded from the period for which interest is payable.

In case taxpayers concerned do not get their return regularized by 28 February 2022, necessary consequences as provided in law for non-filing of the return may follow, the order said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.