NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has rejected requests for further extension of the due date for filing tax returns saying that India has been more generous in giving extra time compared to other nations and that this obligation of the tax payer cannot be delayed indefinitely.

In an official order, the tax department said that three extensions have already been given for filing tax returns and for furnishing tax audit reports in view of the pandemic. In the case of assessees not requiring tax audit, the final due date was on 10 January, while the same for those needed to get tax audited is 15 February. The due date for filing tax audit return is 15 January.

The department said that the government has not only considered representations from various stakeholders but also has been proactive in providing relaxation to tax payers by extending due dates regularly. It also said that the number of returns filed this year has already exceeded the same filed last year upto 31 August which was the due date for filing all returns other than tax audit reports.

Also, tax audit reports are essential obligations of the assessee and cannot be delayed indefinitely, the order said. “In view of the above reasons, all representations for further extension of due date are hereby rejected," said the order which also cited various court orders to emphasise the point.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via