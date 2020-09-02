I-T department searches three businessmen in J&K

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has searched the premises of three businessmen in Srinagar and Kupwara on Wednesday and detected ‘large scale tax evasion,’ said an official statement.

According to the statement, the crackdown revealed that the persons have either defaulted on filing tax returns or have allegedly failed in disclosing their taxable income properly.

The searches have also prima facie, led to detection of huge amount of undisclosed income, seizure of unaccounted assets and incriminating evidence besides involvement in benami transactions by these three groups, the department said. One of the persons have not filed tax returns although he was engaged in trade across the line of control (LoC) until it was suspended by India in April 2019. The person was found to be having two active permanent account numbers, the statement said, adding that documents were found showing large-scale tax evasion.

In another case, tax returns were filed showing meagre receipts in spite of conducting across-LOC exports till its suspension. In this case, the income tax return filed does not match with the credits in multiple bank accounts which run into crores of rupees, the tax department said. Also, evidences showing illegal trade in violation of suspension of cross-LoC trade have been seized, the tax department said. Further probe is on in all these cases.

