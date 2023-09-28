IT Department to keep panel of cost accountants
The department has also brought out detailed rules and the format for cost auditors to report their findings, including an assurance that proper books of account and other documents about inventory have been kept by companies
New Delhi: The Income Tax department will create a panel of professionals for conducting cost auditing on enteprises to ensure the correctness of the tax returns reported, said an official order. Cost auditing will be mandated only on select businesses facing tax proceedings.