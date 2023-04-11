IT dept challenges NCLT order approving Suraksha Group' bid for Jaypee Infratech2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:33 AM IST
As per Sources, the department did not make any plea when the case was being heard by the NCLT's Delhi bench and the latest move is surprising.
The Income Tax Department filed an appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving Suraksha Group's bid to buy Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) under the insolvency resolution process, news agency PTI has reported citing sources.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×