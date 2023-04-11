IT dept challenges NCLT order approving Suraksha Group' bid for Jaypee Infratech

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III, this is to inform that the matter along with related matters is further listed for order(s)/appropriate directions before Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi on 7th March, 2023." said Jaypee Infratech Ltd had said in a regulatory filing. Prior to that on 22 November last year, the tribunal had reserved its decision regarding a petition submitted by the JIL resolution professional asking for approval for Suraksha group's bid to wrap up roughly 20,000 flats across numerous abandoned projects in Noida and Greater Noida

