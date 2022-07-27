I-T dept conducts multicity raids against Metro Group of Hospitals

I-T raids at Metro hospitals: According to sources, more than 20 premises are covered in search and the I-T department is conducting searches at Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other premises
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Income-Tax Department is conducting searches on the premises Metro Group of Hospitals. According to sources, more than 20 premises are covered in search and the I-T department is conducting searches at Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other premises.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Income-Tax Department is conducting searches on the premises Metro Group of Hospitals. According to sources, more than 20 premises are covered in search and the I-T department is conducting searches at Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other premises.