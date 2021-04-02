Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Income-Tax Department on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of DMK leader MK Mohan.

"My hands are clean. I don't take a single paisa from anybody. I am an honest man," said Mohan.

Earlier in the day, the income tax department conducted searches at the DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law's houses in Chennai.

Of the eight places where searches commenced this morning, four in Chennai are linked to Stalin's daughter Senthamarai and son-in-law Sabareesan.

Income tax officials said the searches started on Friday morning at Stalin's daughter's houses in Teynampet and Neelangarai.

Apart from Sabareesan's residence, several other places linked to him are also being searched.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state.

