The Income-Tax Department conducted searches at multiple locations associated with filmmaker Dil Raju and others for alleged tax evasion. Additional searches are underway at locations linked to other film producers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Income-Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to prominent filmmaker Dil Raju and some others here on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources told PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“The locations of some other film producers and linked persons are also being searched," the sources told PTI.
The raids are being undertaken as the department suspects alleged tax evasion.