Business News/ News / India/  Pushpa 2 director Dil Raju facing raids by Income Tax department over tax evasion claims

Pushpa 2 director Dil Raju facing raids by Income Tax department over tax evasion claims

Livemint

The Income-Tax Department conducted searches at multiple locations associated with filmmaker Dil Raju and others for alleged tax evasion. Additional searches are underway at locations linked to other film producers.

Mumbai: Actors Ram Charan, center, and SJ Surya, left, with actor and film producer Dil Raju during the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Game Changer', in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_04_2025_000361B)

The Income-Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to prominent filmmaker Dil Raju and some others here on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources told PTI.

“The locations of some other film producers and linked persons are also being searched," the sources told PTI.

The raids are being undertaken as the department suspects alleged tax evasion.

Multiple premises are being covered, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story)

