I-T dept conducts raids against unrecognised political parties across India. Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 10:47 AM IST
The income tax department on Wednesday launched raids in multiple states as part of a tax evasion probe against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious funding, news agency PTI reported. The I-T sleuths began the searches in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and other states.