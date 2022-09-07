I-T dept conducts raids against unrecognised political parties across India

According to EC, as many, as 2,796 registered unrecognised political parties were listed until September 2021--an increase of over 300% since 2001. The Commission said the registered parties were required to comply with Section 29 C of the Act and furnish a contribution report. Section 29A (9) of the Act mandates every political party to communicate any change in its name, head office, address etc without delay. All parties have to submit audited annual statements and a return of income for each assessment year to be eligible for exemption from income tax.