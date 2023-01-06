IT dept conducts raids at 24 locations in Chhattisgarh

After the Enforcement Directorate’s big action in the state, the Income Tax(IT) department has been conducting raids at around twenty four locations in Durg and Raipur of Chhattisgarh since Friday morning.
The IT department has been conducting raids on some builders of the state including Swastik Group, reported ANI citing sources. Tax raid is being conducted at the place of big real estate firms along with builders, transporters and suppliers.
A month ago, Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 75 locations including mining departments at DC offices of Chhattisgarh. The ED team collected several evidences and recorded statements of more than 90 individuals from the raid site in the alleged extortion case. The agency had also arrested a top bureaucrat of the state, Soumya Chaurasi, in the coal extortion case. The IAS officer was designated as Deputy Secretary in CM Baghel-led administration.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested a top Chhattisgarh bureaucrat in connection with a coal extortion case. The official has been identified as Soumya Chaurasia and she is designated as Deputy Secretary in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led administration.
The ED investigation was initiated to inquire about the alleged coal scam in the resorce rich state. The federal probe agency issued a statement alleging that a “grand conspiracy'' was made in Chhattisgarh to earn money from the coal levy ‘scam’.
