IT dept conducts raids at 24 locations in Chhattisgarh

A month ago, Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 75 locations including mining departments at DC offices of Chhattisgarh. The ED team collected several evidences and recorded statements of more than 90 individuals from the raid site in the alleged extortion case. The agency had also arrested a top bureaucrat of the state, Soumya Chaurasi, in the coal extortion case. The IAS officer was designated as Deputy Secretary in CM Baghel-led administration.

