I-T Dept conducts raids at Aroop Biswas' brother Swarup Biswas' residence over tax evasion: Report
The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at Aroop Biswas' brother Swarup Biswas' residence in Kolkata over tax evasion, saod media reports.
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at Aroop Biswas' brother Swarup Biswas' residence in Kolkata over tax evasion, said media reports. Swarup is the broother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas
