The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at Aroop Biswas' brother Swarup Biswas' residence in Kolkata over tax evasion, said media reports. Swarup is the broother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raids are being conducted at six locations, which include Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas' residence and his wife his wife Jui Biswas's office.

The crackdown by I-T department has been in connection with unaccounted wealth at two construction companies, according to an India Today report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, ED summoned Arup Biswas in connection with ₹1,900 crore money laundering case involving the Alchemist Group.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, clashes broke out between the ruling TMC party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal's Cooch Behar district after a public meeting addressed by Union MoS for Home Nisith Paramanik got over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pramanik claimed that when his convoy was leaving the area, stones were hurled from the venue of the TMC's rally.

"I was leaving the area after the programme was over, and all of a sudden TMC supporters started hurling stones at us. So I had to get down to protest against this undemocratic and violent behaviour of the TMC workers," he told a Bengali news channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pramanik alleged that Guha, the North Bengal Development Minister, took the lead in beating up BJP activists and instructing the police to arrest them.

Guha rejected the allegations as "baseless" and claimed that BJP supporters threw stones at the TMC's rally venue.

"People from Nisith Pramanik's convoy hurled stones at us and were also shooting arrows targeting us. Some of our workers were injured. The Union minister himself was provoking his supporters to attack us," Guha claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He alleged that the BJP was trying to stop the TMC from campaigning in the area.

Some police personnel were also injured when they intervened to stop the two sides, who exchanged blows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said that Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a report from the state police chief on the "veracity of the report" on the "altercation and confrontation" between Pramanik and Guha.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!