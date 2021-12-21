IT dept conducts search-and-seizure operations on 2 West Bengal-based groups

The key persons of one of the groups have admitted that unaccounted income of more than Rs. 66 crore has been generated through unaccounted cash sales from its manufacturing units during the financial year FY 20-21. The department said that in certain other entities, pieces of evidence have been found relating to claim of unsubstantiated purchases, out of which purchases to the extent of Rs. 20 crore have also been admitted by the directors as undisclosed income.

