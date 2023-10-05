comScore
IT dept conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan
IT dept conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

 Livemint

Income Tax Department conducts searches at multiple locations linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai.

Income Tax Department conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Income Tax Department conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

The Income Tax Department has initiated a series of searches at more than 40 locations associated with DMK Member of Parliament, S. Jagathrakshakan, in Chennai.

ANI reported, “Income Tax Department conducts searches at over 40 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai."

(This is a developing story)

Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 07:45 AM IST
