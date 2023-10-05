IT dept conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

The Income Tax Department has initiated a series of searches at more than 40 locations associated with DMK Member of Parliament, S. Jagathrakshakan, in Chennai.

ANI reported, “Income Tax Department conducts searches at over 40 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai."

(This is a developing story)

