IT dept conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan
Income Tax Department conducts searches at multiple locations linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai.
The Income Tax Department has initiated a series of searches at more than 40 locations associated with DMK Member of Parliament, S. Jagathrakshakan, in Chennai.
(This is a developing story)
