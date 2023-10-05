Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  IT dept conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

IT dept conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

Livemint

Income Tax Department conducts searches at multiple locations linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai.

Income Tax Department conducts searches at over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

The Income Tax Department has initiated a series of searches at more than 40 locations associated with DMK Member of Parliament, S. Jagathrakshakan, in Chennai.

ANI reported, “Income Tax Department conducts searches at over 40 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai."

(This is a developing story)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 07:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.