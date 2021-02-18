I-T dept conducts searches in 9 major Trusts in Bengaluru, seizes 15 cr cash

The Income Tax Department has seized ₹15.09 crore cash from trustees involved in medical admissions scam in Bengaluru and other parts. The search operations were conducted on 9 major trusts which are registered in Bengaluru and Mangaluru and at 56 different locations across Karnataka and Kerala.

The trustees accepted a total of ₹402.78 crore as the illegal capitation fees to manipulate the online medical admission process. This has not been disclosed to the IT department, the ministry of finance said in a statement.

The scam involved tweaking the selection process to the medical colleges through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. The persons involved in this scam were the trustees, key personnel running the medical colleges, agents/brokers and some students who topped the NEET exams.

The students who scored high ranks in the exam take part in the state counseling while they have no intention to join the said colleges as they have secured admissions or likely to get admission elsewhere, the statement read. Once they have bagged the seat, they withdraw from the admission process which leaves the seats available to the college management, it added.

The management then makes the seats available for the 'stray vacancies round', a round in which the remaining vacant seats are open in a college after mop-up round. "In this Round, the seats are filled by the college management by admitting less meritorious candidates (Low rank in NEET) after collecting huge sums as capitation fee/donations in cash which are illegal under the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act,1984. The capitation fee/ Donations are collected through a network of brokers/ agents employed by the key persons/Trustees of these medical colleges," the ministry said in the statement.

The search operation revealed that the details of cash received from students/brokers for admission in these colleges for many years were found. They evidence was found in the form of notebooks, hand written diaries, excel sheets.

"It was also observed that the management, faculty, staff, meritorious students and brokers are working in close nexus to manipulate the online admission process. Also, there is evidence indicating that one of the medical colleges have some sort of “package arrangement" for passing management quota students in written examination and viva voce for fixed sum ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh," the statement read.

Further, there is evidence which prima facie suggests that the cash money accepted by manipulating the online admission process in these colleges has been diverted for non-charitable purpose by the Trustees which is clearly in violation of Sec 12AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the ministry said in the statement. "Apart from this, evidence has been found regarding large number of investments made in immovable properties with huge cash component attracting provisions of section 69 of the Income-tax Act, 1961. One of the colleges has diversified into the business of timber/plywood industries where evidence regarding under invoicing has also been found," it added.

In addition to the seizure of cash, searches have resulted in seizing gold jewellery of 81 Kg (valued at Rs. 30 crore), 50 carat diamonds and 40 kg of silver articles.

The products have been found from the residential premises of the trustees and are prime facie, unexplained, the ministry said. Evidence of undisclosed foreign assets of Rs. 2.39 crore in Ghana has also been found apart from evidence of huge investments in 35 Luxury cars in benami names, it added.

Further investigation is in progress.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via