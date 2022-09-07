I-T dept conducts survey on CPR, Oxfam in FCRA case probe1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:04 PM IST
Sources said the department is looking at the balance sheets of these organisations vis-a-vis the receipt of funds via the FCRA.
The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation against Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and global NGO Oxfam India apart from a media foundation as part of a probe related to alleged FCRA contravention in funds received by them, official sources said.