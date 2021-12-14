The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on four Bangalore-based Credit Cooperative Societies (CCS) and found more than 100 benami accounts besides undisclosed investment in immovable properties aggregating to about Rs. 130 crore, the Ministry of Finance informed on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, search actions have revealed gross irregularities in the operations of these CCS and involvement of their promoters in siphoning-off funds of depositors for personal usage. It said the promoters of these CCS took advantage of the relaxed KYC norms while operating the CCS and several accounts have been opened without obtaining PAN.

“The promoters have misused these institutions for their personal benefit. The investigations have also revealed systemic distortion of the legal framework by these CCS," the statement said.

Apart from the general irregularities noticed in their functioning, various unfair practices adopted and modus-operandi of tax evasion have been noticed during the course of search operations.

The department found that one such CCS had been facilitating its clients to book bogus expense by returning the amount in cash, which had been received by cheque from its clients.

The said CCS had also enabled laundering of unaccounted money by accepting cash deposits from its clients and returning the proceeds to them through RTGS. The CCS had also been found to be engaged in providing short term loan at very high rates of interest to some of non-members of CCS.

The department also found instances of issuing fake fixed deposit certificates by another CCS to its clients in exchange of certain commission collected in cash. Such FD certificates have been used as collateral by its clients for obtaining loans from financial institutions/Commercial Banks, the statement said.

The promoters of one of the CCS had indulged in diverting the deposits made by genuine members by extending large loan amounts to the entities controlled by them or to their associates. “Also, more than 100 benami accounts in the names of employees and others have been detected and such accounts have been placed under restraint," the ministry added

One of the clients of a CCS, who is engaged in the business of buying old gold from customers, has been found to be indulging in suppression of sales leading to escapement of income to the tune of Rs. 20 crore in these transactions, the statement said.

The tax sleuths also recovered “undisclosed investment in immovable properties aggregating to about Rs. 130 crore in the name of the chairman/ promoters of these CCSs, entities controlled by them and few benami persons".

The search action resulted into seizure of unaccounted cash of more than Rs. 4 crore.

