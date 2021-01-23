OPEN APP
Home >News >India >I-T dept detects 118-crore black money from an evangelist in Tamil Nadu
I-T dept raided at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist on tax evasion charges
I-T dept raided at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist on tax evasion charges

I-T dept detects 118-crore black money from an evangelist in Tamil Nadu

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 10:22 PM IST PTI

  • The search teams have detected 'suppression of income to the tune of 118 crore on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses among others'
  • The department searched at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist including a university located in Coimbatore

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected alleged undisclosed income of 118 crore after it raided at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist on tax evasion charges, official sources said on Saturday.

The raids were launched on January 20.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Farmers protest against the new farm laws

Will take decision on tractor march after farmers present route: Delhi Police

1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
Abhishek Manu Singhvi lamented upon the 'glaring absence of genuine legal research in large parts of India'. Photo: Mint

Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges

1 min read . 10:09 PM IST
Farmers, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union during their march to Raj Bhavan

Farmers set out from Punjab, Haryana for Republic Day tractor march

3 min read . 09:59 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

US plans to reverse Trump administration's immigration policies, says Biden

1 min read . 09:30 PM IST

"With the conclusion of the operation today, the department seized 4.7 kg of gold bullion from the Coimbatore residence of Paul Dhinakaran," tax department sources said.

Dhinakaran heads a Christian missionary called 'Jesus Calls' that also has international operations.

They said the search teams have detected "suppression of income to the tune of 118 crore on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses among others".

Verification of documents recovered during the searches was in progress, the sources added. 

The department searched at least 25 premises linked to Dhinakaran including a university located in Coimbatore. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout