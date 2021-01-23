I-T dept detects 118-crore black money from an evangelist in Tamil Nadu

I-T dept detects ₹118-crore black money from an evangelist in Tamil Nadu1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 10:22 PM IST
- The search teams have detected 'suppression of income to the tune of ₹118 crore on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses among others'
- The department searched at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist including a university located in Coimbatore
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected alleged undisclosed income of ₹118 crore after it raided at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist on tax evasion charges, official sources said on Saturday.
The raids were launched on January 20.
Will take decision on tractor march after farmers present route: Delhi Police1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges1 min read . 10:09 PM IST
Farmers set out from Punjab, Haryana for Republic Day tractor march3 min read . 09:59 PM IST
US plans to reverse Trump administration's immigration policies, says Biden1 min read . 09:30 PM IST
"With the conclusion of the operation today, the department seized 4.7 kg of gold bullion from the Coimbatore residence of Paul Dhinakaran," tax department sources said.
Dhinakaran heads a Christian missionary called 'Jesus Calls' that also has international operations.
They said the search teams have detected "suppression of income to the tune of ₹118 crore on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses among others".
Verification of documents recovered during the searches was in progress, the sources added.
The department searched at least 25 premises linked to Dhinakaran including a university located in Coimbatore.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.