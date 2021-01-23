Subscribe
Home >News >India >I-T dept detects 118-crore black money from an evangelist in Tamil Nadu
I-T dept raided at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist on tax evasion charges

I-T dept detects 118-crore black money from an evangelist in Tamil Nadu

1 min read . 10:22 PM IST PTI

  • The search teams have detected 'suppression of income to the tune of 118 crore on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses among others'
  • The department searched at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist including a university located in Coimbatore

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected alleged undisclosed income of 118 crore after it raided at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist on tax evasion charges, official sources said on Saturday.

The raids were launched on January 20.

"With the conclusion of the operation today, the department seized 4.7 kg of gold bullion from the Coimbatore residence of Paul Dhinakaran," tax department sources said.

Dhinakaran heads a Christian missionary called 'Jesus Calls' that also has international operations.

They said the search teams have detected "suppression of income to the tune of 118 crore on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses among others".

Verification of documents recovered during the searches was in progress, the sources added. 

The department searched at least 25 premises linked to Dhinakaran including a university located in Coimbatore. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

