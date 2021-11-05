OPEN APP
IT dept detects 200-cr black income after raids on dry fruits traders

During the search operations, many incriminating documents including digital evidence were found and seized indicating that the assessee group has been inflating purchases of dry fruits exorbitantly over the years, IT Dept said
  • The IT dept has carried out search and seizure operations on 28 October in the cases of persons engaged in the business of processing and trading of dry fruits.

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of over 200 crore after it recently raided people engaged in dry fruits trade located in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday.

The IT department has carried out search and seizure operations on 28 October in the cases of persons engaged in the business of processing and trading of dry fruits.

"During the search operations, many incriminating documents including digital evidence were found and seized indicating that the assessee group has been inflating purchases of dry fruits exorbitantly over the years," ministry of finance said in a statement.

"Seized evidences also support the fact that unaccounted cash has been received back by the directors of the group against payment made for such purchases," the statement noted.

Evidence was also unearthed that one of the assessees was maintaining a parallel set of books of accounts and there was a huge difference between the sales and purchases recorded in both the sets of books of accounts. One of the groups is also indulging in unaccounted purchases and sales of dry fruits, it further added

"Excess stock to the tune of 40 crore has been found. The analysis of seized material and evidence collected reveals that one of the groups is also running a benami proprietary concern," the statement said.

In both the groups, the claim of deduction under section 80IB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been found to be not genuine and is estimated to be around Rs. 30 crore.

The search action has also resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of 63 lakh and jewellery of 2 crore. Fourteen bank lockers have been placed under restraint.

The ministry of finance said further investigations are in progress.

