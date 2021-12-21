The Income Tax Department has detected a number of shell firms and bogus transactions to the tune of over hundreds of crore after raids in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. The tax department carried out search on Saturday on various persons and entities engaged in the business of civil construction and real estate and running educational institutes in UP and Karnataka, the Ministry of Finance informed on Tuesday.

The search operations covered more than 30 premises spread over various locations including Lucknow, Mainpuri, Mau, Kolkata, Bengaluru and NCR.

The department found that several entities, engaged in the business of civil construction, were involved in claiming of bogus expenditure running into crores of rupees.

In case of one company, the IT sleuths detected undisclosed income of over ₹86 crore of the directors of the company. Out of it, the person concerned has admitted a sum of Rs. 68 crore as his undisclosed income and offered to pay tax thereon, the ministry said.

The ministry said that in the case of a proprietary concern, books of accounts relating to its turnover exceeding ₹150 crore during the last few years could not be produced. “In another concern, it was detected that it used the conduit of shell companies to route its unexplained income and investments. Such unexplained investment to the tune of Rs. 12 crore has been identified. In case of another person, unexplained investment of Rs. 11 crore in a shell company and investments in benami properties worth Rs. 3.5 crore have been identified," it said.

Further, a Kolkata-based accommodation entry provider was also covered in connection with providing accommodation entries to these persons. It was found that the entry operator formed various shell companies to provide accommodation entries of bogus share capital to the tune of ₹408 crore and bogus unsecured loan of Rs. 154 crore through these shell companies, according to the statement.

The entry operator has admitted to the above modus-operandi, and also disclosed unaccounted commission income of Rs. 5 crore, the ministry said.

In respect of a Bengaluru-based Trust and its related entities covered in the search action, it was found that substantial amounts of trust funds amounting to ₹80 lakh had been transferred in the guise of donation for non-trust purposes to certain Kerala-based entities including Markazu Saquafathi Ssunniyya Trust and Markaz Knowledge City Trust for the personal benefit of the trustees.

“Evidences with regard to collection of capitation fee of about Rs. 10 crore in cash, and expenses to the tune of over Rs. 4.8 crore incurred from the account of the Trust, for the trustees’ personal benefit, over the last 3 years, have also been gathered," the ministry said.

The search action resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹1.12 crore, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.