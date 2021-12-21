I-T Dept detects shell firms, hawala transactions after raids in UP, Karnataka

The ministry said that in the case of a proprietary concern, books of accounts relating to its turnover exceeding ₹150 crore during the last few years could not be produced. “In another concern, it was detected that it used the conduit of shell companies to route its unexplained income and investments. Such unexplained investment to the tune of Rs. 12 crore has been identified. In case of another person, unexplained investment of Rs. 11 crore in a shell company and investments in benami properties worth Rs. 3.5 crore have been identified," it said.