I-T Dept issues 26,276 cr refunds in 2 months of FY22

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹26,276 crore to more than 15.47 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 31st May, 2021," the Income Tax Department informed in a tweet.
Of this, personal income tax refunds worth ₹7,538 crore have been issued in 15,02,854 cases, whereas corporate tax refunds of ₹18,738 crore have been issued in 44,531 cases.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the I-T Department had issued refunds worth ₹2.62 lakh crore to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers. This was 43.2 per cent higher than the ₹1.83 lakh crore issued in 2019-20.
The Income Tax Department is also working on a new e-filing portal to ease the process involved and facilitate quicker refund disbursal to taxpayers. The portal is scheduled to go live on June 7.
