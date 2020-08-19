New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman PC Mody has assured income tax officers that there would not be any large scale movement of manpower on account of scaling up technology driven processing of tax returns and tax claims raised by the department, said a finance ministry official.

This assurance was given to field officers of the tax department during an online meeting held on Tuesday to explain faceless assessment which was rolled out last year as a pilot project and has now been scaled up to cover all tax payers, the official said.

CBDT chairman said the implementation of the faceless assessment scheme was important to uphold the dignity of the service and, also, to improve the department’s image. “He underlined the fact that faceless assessment scheme implementation would not cause any large-scale movement of officers and there would be no reduction in the existing infrastructure and resources of the department," the official quoted above said on condition of anonymity.

The assurance comes after some employee associations of the department raised concerns that such a major tax reform was being implemented without taking them into confidence. The faceless assessment scheme was being executed “within the existing manpower preferably at the existing locations," officials were told.

Officials were also sensitized about the tax payers’ charter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled on 13 August, said the official quoted above.

