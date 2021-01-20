OPEN APP
I-T dept raids 28 properties of Tamil Nadu evangelist over tax evasion
I-T dept raids 28 properties of Tamil Nadu evangelist over tax evasion

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 11:42 AM IST Staff Writer

Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion, reports ANI.

The places that were raided include Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore and Christian missionary 'Jesus Calls' ministry in Chennai.

Paul Dhinakaran is the son of a preacher and Jesus Calls founder D.G.S Dhinakaran and Chancellor of the Karunya Institute of Technology.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

