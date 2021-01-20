I-T dept raids 28 properties of Tamil Nadu evangelist over tax evasion

Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion, reports ANI.

Paul Dhinakaran is the son of a preacher and Jesus Calls founder D.G.S Dhinakaran and Chancellor of the Karunya Institute of Technology.

