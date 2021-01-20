I-T dept raids 28 properties of Tamil Nadu evangelist over tax evasion

I-T dept raids 28 properties of Tamil Nadu evangelist over tax evasion1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion, reports ANI.
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion, reports ANI.
The places that were raided include Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore and Christian missionary 'Jesus Calls' ministry in Chennai.
The places that were raided include Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore and Christian missionary 'Jesus Calls' ministry in Chennai.
Paul Dhinakaran is the son of a preacher and Jesus Calls founder D.G.S Dhinakaran and Chancellor of the Karunya Institute of Technology.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.