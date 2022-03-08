I-T raid on Sena leader: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the office and residence of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders and Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab, ANI reported on Tuesday

The raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune.

Before this, the department had conducted raids at the offices and premises of various BMC contractors and Shiv Sena leaders.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it was a tactic to pressurise and destablise the MVA government of Sena, Congress and NCP.

“Why are central agencies targeting a selected few from states like West Bengal and Maharashtra...don't they get anybody else from other states. It's a tactic to pressurise and destablise MVA government," Raut said while speaking to ANI.

Details awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.