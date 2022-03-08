Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  I-T dept raids close aides of Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab

I-T dept raids close aides of Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab

The Income Tax Department conducting searches in Mumbai and Pune 
1 min read . 04:31 PM IST Livemint

  • The raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I-T raid on Sena leader: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the office and residence of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders and Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab, ANI reported on Tuesday

I-T raid on Sena leader: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the office and residence of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders and Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab, ANI reported on Tuesday

The raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune. 

The raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune. 

Before this, the department had conducted raids at the offices and premises of various BMC contractors and Shiv Sena leaders.

Before this, the department had conducted raids at the offices and premises of various BMC contractors and Shiv Sena leaders.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it was a tactic to pressurise and destablise the MVA government of Sena, Congress and NCP. 

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it was a tactic to pressurise and destablise the MVA government of Sena, Congress and NCP. 

“Why are central agencies targeting a selected few from states like West Bengal and Maharashtra...don't they get anybody else from other states. It's a tactic to pressurise and destablise MVA government," Raut said while speaking to ANI. 

“Why are central agencies targeting a selected few from states like West Bengal and Maharashtra...don't they get anybody else from other states. It's a tactic to pressurise and destablise MVA government," Raut said while speaking to ANI. 

Details awaited

Details awaited

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!