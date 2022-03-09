An income tax raid has been conducted at the premises of VisionIAS, a Delhi-based coaching institute for civil service aspirants, on charges of tax evasion, an IT dept official said on Wednesday.

The official said, the premises of the institution at Delhi's Pusa Road and some other areas are being covered. Officials said the search teams are checking financial documents and accounts of the institute that has centres in other cities too, as quoted by PTI. Some crucial documents have been seized.

The institute recently ran into a controversy after a number of social media users protested claiming that anti-Hindu comments were made in a lecture video, apparently featuring a faculty member of the institute.

The coaching institute issued a statement on its Twitter handle on February 28 saying the video clip was "a small part of a discussion taken by an esteemed faculty member, VisionIAS."

"VisionIAS firmly believes in the ethos and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and any sentiments hurt is unintentional and deeply regretted," it said.

