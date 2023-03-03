I-T dept raids Edelweiss Group's Mumbai premises

I-T dept raids Edelweiss Group's Mumbai premises1 min read . 08:27 AM IST
- The Group has not yet issued any official clarification on this matter.
The Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids on Edelweiss Group premises in Mumbai on 2 March, news agency ANI reported.
Along with this, premises of certain entry operators were also searched, sources told Economic Times. As per the report, these searches were in connection with IT’s larger action on asset reconstruction companies.
Meanwhile, the Group has not yet issued any clarification on this matter.
(Further details awaited)
