I-T dept raids premises linked to DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law

I-T dept raids premises linked to DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election on 6 April
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election on 6 April
An Income Tax department search is underway at the premises of DMK president MK Stalin's son-in-law in Chennai, reported news agency ANI. The agency has raided four places owned by Sabareesan since Friday morning.
An Income Tax department search is underway at the premises of DMK president MK Stalin's son-in-law in Chennai, reported news agency ANI. The agency has raided four places owned by Sabareesan since Friday morning.
Among the premises is also his home in Neelangarai, where he lives with Stalin's daughter Senthamarai.
Among the premises is also his home in Neelangarai, where he lives with Stalin's daughter Senthamarai.
Also Read | Why Kerala may not swing this time round
This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election on 6 April.
Last week, party leader EV Velu's home, colleges and guest house were raided for two days by the I-T sleuths around the same time when Stalin was campaigning for him in Tiruvannamalai.
The leader is considered one of the main fundraisers for DMK.
The result for the polls will be declared on 2 May.
More details awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.