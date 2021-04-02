I-T dept raids premises linked to DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law

This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election on 6 April

An Income Tax department search is underway at the premises of DMK president MK Stalin's son-in-law in Chennai, reported news agency ANI. The agency has raided four places owned by Sabareesan since Friday morning.

This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election on 6 April.

Last week, party leader EV Velu's home, colleges and guest house were raided for two days by the I-T sleuths around the same time when Stalin was campaigning for him in Tiruvannamalai.

The leader is considered one of the main fundraisers for DMK.

The result for the polls will be declared on 2 May.

More details awaited.

