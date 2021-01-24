OPEN APP
The Income Tax Department on January 20 conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion. (Mint)
I-T dept seizes 4.7 kg gold bullion from evangelist Dhinakaran's residence

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 06:43 AM IST ANI

  • Suppression to the tune of 118 crore was detected on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses, sources said

CHENNAI : Income Tax Department concluded the search at properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran on Friday and seized 4.7 kilograms of gold bullion from his Coimbatore residence, said sources.

Suppression to the tune of 118 crore was detected on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses, sources said.

The Income Tax Department on January 20 conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion.

The Income Tax Department on January 20 conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion.

The places that were raided include the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore and Christian missionary 'Jesus Calls' ministry in Chennai.

Paul Dhinakaran is the son of a preacher and Jesus Calls founder DGS Dhinakaran and Chancellor of the Karunya Institute of Technology. (ANI)

